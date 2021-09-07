Dubai: Hit-and-run motorist caught with traffic violations worth Dh33,000

He fled the site of the accident for fear that the vehicle would be impounded

An Arab driver who had racked up traffic violations worth Dh33,000 was caught after he was involved in a minor collision in Dubai.

He was also found to be driving without a valid registration or insurance.

The accident that led police to the offending motorist occurred on Al Ittihad Street, after the man hit another vehicle from behind while driving his brother's car.

The driver of the affected vehicle asked the accused to wait for the police. However, the man refused and fled the accident site after claiming he needed medical assistance.

The affected driver, surprised that he was leaving before police arrived, noted the fleeing motorist's licence plate number and handed the same to the authorities.

Police at the Al Qusais Police Station summoned the owner of the vehicle, only to discover that he was the brother of the offending motorist and that the latter had taken his vehicle without his knowledge.

The culprit was summoned and the car seized and transferred to Emirates Auction, due to the accumulation of violations.

The offending driver confessed to fleeing the accident site for fear of the vehicle being impounded. He was referred to the traffic court, which sentenced him and ordered him to pay a fine of Dh7,400.