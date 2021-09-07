Dubai: Hit-and-run motorist caught with traffic violations worth Dh33,000
He fled the site of the accident for fear that the vehicle would be impounded
An Arab driver who had racked up traffic violations worth Dh33,000 was caught after he was involved in a minor collision in Dubai.
He was also found to be driving without a valid registration or insurance.
The accident that led police to the offending motorist occurred on Al Ittihad Street, after the man hit another vehicle from behind while driving his brother's car.
The driver of the affected vehicle asked the accused to wait for the police. However, the man refused and fled the accident site after claiming he needed medical assistance.
The affected driver, surprised that he was leaving before police arrived, noted the fleeing motorist's licence plate number and handed the same to the authorities.
Police at the Al Qusais Police Station summoned the owner of the vehicle, only to discover that he was the brother of the offending motorist and that the latter had taken his vehicle without his knowledge.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Motorist to pay Dh283,000 for causing woman's death in hit-and-run
>> Dubai: 3 get jail terms for attempting to rob multiple shops, stealing Dh2,000
The culprit was summoned and the car seized and transferred to Emirates Auction, due to the accumulation of violations.
The offending driver confessed to fleeing the accident site for fear of the vehicle being impounded. He was referred to the traffic court, which sentenced him and ordered him to pay a fine of Dh7,400.
-
News
Dubai: Hit-and-run motorist caught with traffic...
He fled the site of the accident for fear that the vehicle would be... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Motorist caught with fines worth Dh33,000
He fled the site of the accident for fear that the vehicle would be... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed, Saudi CP review ties, regional...
Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from the Saudi Crown Prince. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Fog alert issued, visibility to be...
Abu Dhabi Police urge motorists to experience caution READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Dubai Police to carry out mock drill...
The mega event will start its six-month run on Friday, October 1. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Nurseries must address Covid violations in 3 days ...
A total of 87 nurseries in Sharjah welcomed students to a new... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Verified to Fly service temporarily...
Airline said passengers can still fly even if they have not been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India 'prepares for the worst' ahead of possible...
Beds have been added at facilities around the country. READ MORE
News
No cash counters, staff: UAE opens region's first AI-powered store
6 September 2021
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate