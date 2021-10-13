Dubai: History lesson smashes world record; here’s how

With 50 days left for UAE’s 50th National Day, the lesson paid tribute to its leaders

This is one historic record!

A history lesson in Dubai now has a distinct world record for having students of most nationalities.

International School Partnership (ISP) students from 72 nationalities came together at the Aquila School to claim the Guinness World Records title.

Students from the Aquila School and Nibras International School attended the lesson in UAE history — just 50 days before the country celebrates its 50th National Day. The lesson paid tribute to the country and its visionary leaders.

The official record is for ‘Most Nationalities at a History Lesson’.

The previous record was held by Eastlea Community School in London, UK, when it hosted a lesson that was attended by 41 nationalities.

The 72 students who attended the history lesson at the Aquila School were joined online by pupils from Aspen Heights and Reach British schools — two ISP Schools in Abu Dhabi.

“We are all excited to be celebrating the Year of the 50th, and we wanted to do something memorable to start the 50-day countdown in our schools. Reminding our students of the remarkable history of this country, by bringing so many nationalities together, allowed us to truly celebrate the essence of the UAE,” said Bharat Mansukhani, CEO – Middle East, ISP.