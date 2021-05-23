- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai: Have you spotted these trees with their stunning orange-red flowers?
200,000 trees planted across Dubai in three years
Have you noticed the so-called Flame trees with their orange-red colours spreading positivity and cheer in Dubai?
Known as Poinciana trees, they are among the 200,000 trees that have sprung to life in the past three years, the Dubai Municipality said on Sunday.
The tree features fern-like leaves and is known for its orange-red flowers that bloom over summer.
The Dubai Municipality on Sunday said the Emirate has been decorated with “green plants and flowering trees” that enhance its roads and parks.
Whether they are walking or driving, Dubai residents and visitors are always in for a floral treat. Millions of flowers have bloomed at squares, parks and roundabouts across the Emirate in recent months.
The Dubai Municipality recently said it had adorned the emirate with 57 million flowers last year. In all, 1.7 million square feet of public space was carpeted with colourful blooms.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
Humanoid robot for children of determination wins ...
The winner will receive support from DFF and ECA in developing its... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah: 13 tonnes of illegal items being taken...
It was not immediately clear what the items were. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Jail term of driver who ran over, killed...
The cyclist had jumped a red light, and the motorist, who crossed a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to Dh500,000 fine, jail for forging...
Administrative penalties will also be imposed on violators READ MORE
-
News
CBSE Grade 12 board exam dates to be announced on ...
The exams and subsequent entrance tests will be held despite a surge... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Ajman announces new rules for parties,...
A maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend a party or a... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Gaza truce, praises...
Sheikh Mohamed expressed the UAE's support for Egyptian efforts aimed ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Emirati loses life savings in 7-minute fraud ...
The caller insisted that his banking card would be suspended unless... READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1