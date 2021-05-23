Filed on May 23, 2021 | Last updated on May 23, 2021 at 02.43 pm

Dubai: Have you spotted these trees with their stunning orange-red flowers?

200,000 trees planted across Dubai in three years

Have you noticed the so-called Flame trees with their orange-red colours spreading positivity and cheer in Dubai?

Known as Poinciana trees, they are among the 200,000 trees that have sprung to life in the past three years, the Dubai Municipality said on Sunday.

The tree features fern-like leaves and is known for its orange-red flowers that bloom over summer.

The Dubai Municipality on Sunday said the Emirate has been decorated with “green plants and flowering trees” that enhance its roads and parks.

Whether they are walking or driving, Dubai residents and visitors are always in for a floral treat. Millions of flowers have bloomed at squares, parks and roundabouts across the Emirate in recent months.

The Dubai Municipality recently said it had adorned the emirate with 57 million flowers last year. In all, 1.7 million square feet of public space was carpeted with colourful blooms.

