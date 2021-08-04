Dubai: Hassan Afzal Khan named new Pakistan consul general
Khan is a career diplomat with 19 years of experience in the Pakistan foreign services.
Hassan Afzal Khan took charge as the new consul general at the Pakistan consulate in Dubai on Wednesday, replacing Ahmed Amjad Ali.
Khan presented his credentials to Rashid Al Qaseer, deputy director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Dubai office) on Wednesday and assumed his responsibilities as consul general to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said a press statement on Wednesday.
Khan is a career diplomat with 19 years of experience in the Pakistan foreign services. Before his current appointment, he was serving as director-general in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad. He has also served at Pakistan missions in Berlin, Pretoria and Hanoi.
Al Qaseer welcomed Khan and wished him success in his new assignment.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
