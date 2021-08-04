News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Dubai: Hassan Afzal Khan named new Pakistan consul general

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on August 4, 2021

Khan is a career diplomat with 19 years of experience in the Pakistan foreign services.


Hassan Afzal Khan took charge as the new consul general at the Pakistan consulate in Dubai on Wednesday, replacing Ahmed Amjad Ali.

Khan presented his credentials to Rashid Al Qaseer, deputy director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Dubai office) on Wednesday and assumed his responsibilities as consul general to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said a press statement on Wednesday.

Khan is a career diplomat with 19 years of experience in the Pakistan foreign services. Before his current appointment, he was serving as director-general in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad. He has also served at Pakistan missions in Berlin, Pretoria and Hanoi.

Al Qaseer welcomed Khan and wished him success in his new assignment.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210616&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619250&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 