Dubai: Hairdresser gets 15 years in jail for kidnapping, assaulting woman
He lured her to his home after promising to provide good hair products at discounted prices
A 35-year-old Arab hairdresser has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for kidnapping a European woman, sexually assaulting her and threatening to kill her. He will be deported after he serves his term.
According to the investigation, the incident occurred in December last year, when the accused introduced himself to the victim inside a restaurant. He told her he was a hairdresser and handed her an identification card. He then told her that her hair was damaged and that he had good hair products at his house, available at discounted prices. He also convinced her that he could find her a job at a salon with a good salary.
The victim told investigators that she fell for his convincing claims and agreed to accompany him to the room he resided in at a shared residence.
When she entered his room, however, he closed the door and suddenly pushed her onto the bed. The victim said she screamed at him, but he told her to be quiet or he would kill her.
But when she heard another person's voice outside, she screamed again, then bit the kidnapper's hand and scratched him on the neck.
The accused confessed his crimes to the police, but retracted his statements later, claiming that the woman accompanied him of her own will.
The court then sentenced him to 15 years in jail, followed by deportation.
