Dubai Gold Souk shopping experience enhanced with new 3D map
The fully integrated map experience will offer customers information about the stores
Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG), the trade body for the jewellery industry in association with Dubai Police, has unveiled the new ‘City of Gold Explore Map’ – a 3D map for Dubai Gold Souk customers.
On a simple click, the fully integrated map experience will offer customers information about the stores within the Gold Souk and the jewellery category available.
Customers can access the Gold Souk map through the ‘City of Gold Explore Map’ scan kiosks located at all three entrances of the iconic gold shopping destination.
The inaugural ceremony of the ‘City of Gold Explore Map’ and the scan kiosks, saw the presence of key government officials including along with senior representatives of Dubai Police, Criminal Investigation Dept, Dubai Tourism and Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group chairman Tawhid Abdullah and all the board members.
The map covers a detailed street view of 100 jewellery stores located under the traditionally carved roofed walkways that houses millions of designs of jewellery in gold, silver, diamonds and other precious stones and metals. This jewellery segregation is clearly defined in the map, enabling the customers to locate their stores easily. With a straightforward user interface, the map uses the latest features that is compatible with all devices.
Commenting on the launch, Tawhid Abdullah said, “Maps are one of the most accessed features on our mobile phones - and we as an industry wanted to be prepared for this growing trend. Our City of Gold Explore Map will simply enhance the shopping experience and give our visitors access to all the stores available within the Souk. The map will be the perfect shopping companion for the millions of shoppers who will flock to the souk during the upcoming festive and DSF season. “
For more information visit: http://dubaicityofgold.com/
