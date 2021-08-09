Dubai: Gold prices plunge, 24K trades at Dh210.75 per gram
Strong US jobs data stoked fears that the US Federal Reserve could raises interest rates quicker than expected.
Gold prices fell 4.4 per cent on Monday morning to a more than four-month low after strong US jobs data stoked fears that the US Federal Reserve could raises interest rates quicker than expected.
Spot gold fell 2.3 per cent to $1,722.06 per ounce on Monday morning.
In the UAE, the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data showed 24K price falling to Dh210.75 per gram on Monday as compared to Dh213.5 on Sunday. Meanwhile, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh198.0, Dh188.75, and Dh161.75 per gram, respectively.
Last week, data showed that US employers hired the most workers in nearly a year in July and continued to raise wages, giving the economy a powerful boost as it started the second half of what many economists believe will be the best year for growth in almost four decades.
Gold prices broke below their bull-market defining trendline for the first time since 2019, fuelling significant stop-outs and melting gold's prices, TD Securities said in a note.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
UAE: Expect hot and hazy weather, chance of rain
Low clouds to appear by morning READ MORE
-
Transport
RTA not issuing car number plates with owners'...
RTA said that the viral image of one such plate was not officially... READ MORE
-
Education
Emirati students in US increase by 112% over 10...
The highest number of Emirati students in the US was seen in the 2015-... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Aspiring boxer beats cancer after doctors...
He had been living with severe back pain for months that he initially ... READ MORE
-
Business
Indian rupee slips, trades at 20.23 versus UAE...
The dollar index was trading up 0.01 per cent at 92.80. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: 14 places that have rolled out vaccine...
On Sunday, UAE authorities urged establishments to use the 'green... READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020: Experience Arabian magic at the Saudi...
The second-largest pavilion holds three Guinness world records. READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai: Employment growth picks up to 20-month high
The emirate's non-oil private sector expanded at a solid pace. READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID
8 August 2021
News
New Emirates ID: Fee remains unchanged, says ICA