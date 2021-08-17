Dubai: Gold prices open higher; 24K trades at Dh216.25 per gram
The path of the virus remains central to Fed's decision-making.
Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday morning due to rise in coronavirus Delta variant cases.
Spot gold rose 0.01 per cent to $1,787.72 per ounce at 9.20am UAE time.
In the UAE, 24K gold prices rose one dirham to Dh216.25 per gram at the opening of the market on Tuesday as compared to Monday morning. Meanwhile, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh203.25, Dh194.0 and Dh166.25 per gram, respectively.
Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, told Reuters that there seemed to be a little bit of demand for the dollar, but it was not really turning gold off completely because there was a possibility that the Federal Reserve would not push forward any taper agenda.
"However the upside in gold is going to be relatively limited," he added.
Recent data showing sharp drop in US consumer confidence and a bigger-than-expected drop in New York Fed's Empire State manufacturing business index have allayed some concerns of an early policy tightening by the Fed.
"The path of the virus remains central to Fed's decision-making and the minutes of the July meeting will provide further insights into the debate at the Fed on tapering," ANZ Research said in a note.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop in parts of the...
It will get humid at night and Wednesday morning. READ MORE
-
Transport
London Tube celebrates South Asian staff that...
The event captures the UK’s journey in staff diversity over the ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Look: First mall in Dubai atop a metro station...
The One Deira will serve residential and commercial communities of... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police seize counterfeits worth Dh9.3...
Economic crimes reported to police: Counterfeiting, scams promising... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi travel: 6 countries removed from green...
Travellers from these six countries will need to quarantine on... READ MORE
-
Americas
Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan
The US national interest in Afghanistan was always principally about... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul: India to evacuate embassy officials...
Kabul airport operations have restarted. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul airport operations restarted for evacuation ...
'The airport runway and tarmac, overrun by thousands of people... READ MORE
News
UAE: Minor earthquake recorded, says NCM