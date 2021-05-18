- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai gold prices jump by Dh2, likely to touch Dh227 this week
The precious yellow metal has gained around Dh3 per gram since May 17.
Gold prices in Dubai and worldwide continued their upward trend on Tuesday amidst the weakening of the US dollar and rising inflationary pressures.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent or $1.78 an ounce at $1,870.76 at 9.20am UAE time, hitting a three-and-a-half-month high.
In the UAE, 24K retail price jumped by Dh2 on Tuesday, as compared to Monday morning, and was trading at Dh226.25 per gram. The precious yellow metal has gained around Dh3 per gram since Sunday.
According to Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group’s data, 22K retail price rose by Dh1.75 per gram to Dh212.5 and 21K jumped to Dh202.75, up by Dh1.50. Meanwhile, 18K was priced at Dh173.75 per gram on Tuesday, an increase of Dh1.25 from Monday morning.
Naeem Aslam, the chief market analyst at AVATrade, said gold prices are likely to continue their run this week as traders know that economic recovery in the US is uneven.
“For instance, the US retail sales numbers released last week were underwhelming. Traders became concerned that consumers aren’t spending, and this means that economic recovery isn’t likely to tick higher. The data also adversely influenced gold prices, and this is further supporting the gold prices,” said Aslam.
Vijay Valecha, the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at Century Financial, predicted on Sunday that 24K Dubai gold price could touch Dh227 this week.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Woman wins legal battle against ex-husband...
The man claimed he'd contributed the amount to purchase a building in ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Two on trial for assaulting, killing...
Defendants’ lawyer rule out criminal intent and argue a quarrel ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
179 arrested in Abu Dhabi for begging during...
The police deployed special teams to nab beggars during the holy month READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Gang of 7 nabbed for trying to sell 115kg of ...
Little did they know, the Sharjah Police were waiting for them in... READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020 Dubai tickets will be affordable to...
They can be bought directly from the Expo 2020 Dubai website, through ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Banks on hiring spree, offer salary up...
Candidates must be available to join immediately READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India's daily deaths rise by a record 4,...
India’s tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi airlifts Covid-positive family from India...
The Covid positive family was evacuated from India amid Saudi’s ... READ MORE