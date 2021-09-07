Dubai: Gold price drops below $1,820 an ounce
The yellow metal is performing well after last week’s job report
Gold prices fell on Tuesday after opening higher earlier in the day.
Spot gold fell 0.27 per cent to $1,819.03 per ounce, down by 0.27 per cent at 9.40am UAE time.
The precious metal prices had hit a two-and-a-half month high last week following disappointing US non-farm payrolls data. A strong jobs recovery is seen as crucial for the US Federal Reserve to start withdrawing its stimulus measures.
In the UAE, 24K fell to Dh220.5 per gram at the opening of the market on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 22K, 21K and 18K fell Dh207.25, Dh197.75 and Dh169.5 per gram, respectively.
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AVA Trade, said the yellow metal is performing well after last week’s job report.
“The weak economic report raised expectations that the US Federal Reserve would likely delay tapering of its stimulus and hence postpone its timeline for raising interest rates as well. Because of this situation, the US dollar has been depreciating against a basket of currencies,” said Aslam.
With the eurozone economy roaring back to life, the European Central Bank will also debate a cut in its stimulus on Thursday, beginning a hard-fought and lengthy discussion on how to dismantle the crisis-fighting measures that have kept the bloc afloat.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Nurseries must address Covid violations in 3 days ...
A total of 87 nurseries in Sharjah welcomed students to a new... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Hit-and-run motorist caught with traffic...
He fled the site of the accident for fear that the vehicle would be... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Motorist caught with fines worth Dh33,000
He fled the site of the accident for fear that the vehicle would be... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed, Saudi CP review ties, regional...
Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from the Saudi Crown Prince. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Dubai Police to carry out mock drill...
The mega event will start its six-month run on Friday, October 1. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Nurseries must address Covid violations in 3 days ...
A total of 87 nurseries in Sharjah welcomed students to a new... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Verified to Fly service temporarily...
Airline said passengers can still fly even if they have not been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India 'prepares for the worst' ahead of possible...
Beds have been added at facilities around the country. READ MORE
News
No cash counters, staff: UAE opens region's first AI-powered store
6 September 2021
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate