Dubai: Global Village announces special VIP packs for season 26

Season 26 VIP packs available exclusively online through Virgin Megastore.

Patrons will be able to pre-book their VIP packs for the new Global Village season from August 28, and purchase them from September 4, it was announced today.

Available in Diamond, Platinum, Gold, and Silver categories, the packs will be exclusively available through the Virgin Megastore ticketing website, www.tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae.

Here's how much the VIP packs will cost:

> Diamond packs: Dh6,000, with benefits worth Dh17,000

> Platinum packs: Dh2,400, with benefits worth Dh12,000

> Gold packs: Dh1,900, with benefits worth Dh10,000

> Silver packs: Dh1,500, with benefits worth Dh5,000.

What the packs include:

VIP packs include VIP parking privileges, VIP entry tickets, and VIP Wonder Passes for access to Ripley's Believe it or Not!® museum attraction, the action-packed stunt show and the hugely popular Carnaval rides and games.

Other benefits:

> Diamond pack includes new in-park services including car wash, porter service and in-park taxis

> This season's VIP Packs also include table reservations for Majlis of the world during Ramadan, Expo 2020 season or multi-day passes

> Complimentary entrance and exclusive offers for Dubai Parks and Resorts, Roxy Cinemas, The Green Planet and Laguna Waterpark.

> VIP guests are also eligible for up to 50 per cent complimentary bonus points when they top-up their VIP Wonder Pass and VIP entrance for major attractions in the Carnaval.

> They can utilise an exclusive table restaurant reservation service, a Concierge call center and their own personalised dashboard on the Global Village App so they can manage their tickets, offers and more.

Things to keep in mind:

> Individuals over the age of 18 with a valid Emirates ID can buy up to eight VIP packs per person.

> VIP packs will be delivered to guests in early October ahead of the season opening on October 26.

> Guests must register their VIP packs online in order to activate the passes and privileges.

> The registration process is simple and allows VIP guests to access their account where they can manage their tickets, passes, offers and privileges on the Global Village app.

Muhannad Ishaq, Senior Manager - Guest Relations, Global Village, said: "With Season 26 fast approaching, we are delighted to announce details of this year's VIP packs, which are hugely popular with the Global Village fanbase. Last season, the Platinum packs sold out in under 40 minutes with the Silver packs selling out in just hours. We are delighted to partner again with Virgin Megastore Tickets, who have implemented world class online systems to ensure a smooth guest journey. With increased benefits and value, we are expecting high demand for the Season 26 VIP packs and encourage our guests to make use of the new pre-booking feature and also ensure they register ahead of the on-sale."

Global Village re-opens on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.