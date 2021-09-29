Dubai: Glass skywalk coming up near Burj Khalifa

The clip shows guests sliding down a transparent ramp, the glass wall giving them a clear view of the Burj Khalifa.

A new attraction for thrill-seekers is coming up in the heart of Dubai, and it's not for the faint-hearted!

A video shared by Address Sky View shows a glass skywalk several meters above the ground, fixed to the side of a tower, with its transparent floor giving an uninterrupted jaw-dropping view of the ground below.

"The NEWEST, most ADVENTUROUS and most DARING experience is coming to #DownTownDubai," the caption on the social media post said.

The clip shows guests sliding down a transparent ramp as they walk on the ledge structure, with the glass wall giving them a clear view of the Burj Khalifa.

The official Instagram handle 'skyviewsdubai' describes it as "Dubai's most thrilling observatory that gives you never-before experiences!".

Just a seven-minute walk away from the Burj Khalifa, the Address Sky View, located in Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai, is part of the Address hotel chain that has properties across the UAE and the Middle East.