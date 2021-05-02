- EVENTS
Dubai Girl creates world record naming 196 countries’ currencies, capitals
Ten-year-old Sara broke record through online event broadcast live on Facebook, YouTube.
Jaws dropped in disbelief as 10-year-old Sara Chhipa rattled off the names of 196 officially recognised countries in the world and their capital cities and currencies. And before one saw wow, she had gone on to set a world record.
The previous record included naming only the countries and their capitals, but Sara added another dimension by naming their respective currencies as she bid for the record through an online live event on Facebook and YouTube.
Representatives from OMG Book of World Records were present at the online event and presented Sara with a certificate after she broke the record.
The Grade 6 student of Gems Modern Academy had put in more than 1500 hours of hard, tedious work memorising all those names.
“My inspiration is my mentor and my parents. Their constant push acted as thrust for me to achieve this feat,” Sara told Khaleej Times.
Sara’s world record journey began around three months back under the mentorship of Sushsant Mysorkar, founder of Brain Rhyme Cognitive Solutions in Mumbai. Sushant has been training Sara on memorizing these names through cognitive mindsets, association systems, creative tools and techniques.
“When I met Sara in Dubai, I realized she had a great ability to remember things and only required a bit of polishing. I along with Sara’s parents put in a lot of effort and we are happy that she has made us proud,” Sushant said.
Sara, whose parents are from Bhilwara, Rajasthan, is the first person to hold a world record in this category. Her parents came to Dubai when she was a year old.
While her proud father Sunil Chhipa works with Etisalat, the girl’s mother, Renu Chhipa works with Asteco Properties.
