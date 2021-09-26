Dubai: Get up to 80% discount as CBBC returns with big clearance sale
From September 27 until October 9 at Zabeel Hall 3, Dubai World Trade Centre.
CBBC is at it again, and welcomes customers back to the Big Clearance Sale!
Starting from the 27th of September in Dubai World Trade Centre Zabeel Hall 3, you can enjoy super deals and crazy discounts on over 300 brands.
CBBC Clearance Sale will bring the biggest brands under one roof along with mouthwatering deals and discounts to make sure that the customers will have a memorable shopping experience.
In addition to the CBBC Clearance Sale, Beauty World will also be taking place simultaneously which will give a wholesome experience to all the fashionistas and beauty fanatics.
Vijay Samyani, Founder & Chairman of Concept Brands Group, stated: "The response from our beloved customers was overwhelming. On the demand of our customers CBBC Clearance Sale is back again and this time we made sure that we are giving even more variety of brands to them."
Home to 300+ brands such as Lacoste, Fila, Mont Blanc, Armani, Lifestyle, Supreme, Tom Ford, Rayban, CK, Vince Camuto, Paris Hilton, Anta, Skechers and many more, this will be the biggest clearance sale yet!
CBBC Clearance Sale is all set to open its doors from the 27th of September until the 9th of October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Zabeel Hall 3 from 10am - 10pm. CBBC Clearance is an ideal shopping destination for all your shopping needs.
For more information kindly call/WhatsApp on 0528212809.
