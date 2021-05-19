Dubai: Gang of 8 cuts through warehouse door, steal goods worth Dh207,000

Employees discovered the break-in when they reported to work in the morning.

Eight Asians are facing trial at Dubai Criminal Court for breaking into a warehouse belonging to a contracting company in Al Quoz and stealing electrical wire cables worth Dh207,000.

Court documents revealed the incident took place in April, when police received a call from the owner of the company about the theft.

The owner informed the police that his employees went into work in the morning, only to find the entrance door broken and the contents of the warehouse missing.

Police reached the site and found that the thieves had cut the entrance door using tools used to cut metal.

CCTV cameras and further investigations revealed the identity of the gang members, who were later arrested by police from various locations in Dubai.

The defendants confessed to the crime and were referred by public prosecution to the court last week to stand trial.