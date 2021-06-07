Dubai: Gang jailed for 3 years for torturing man, causing permanent disability

They lured him to a location via social media, then attacked him and stole Dh2,400 from him.

A gang of four has been sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of Dh2,400 for torturing a GCC national with hot water and causing him a permanent disability.

The gang was also found guilty of stealing Dh2,400 from him.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai: Taxi drivers get 6 months jail, Dh21,000 fine for using cab illegally

>> Dubai: Man arrested for dancing inside Metro coach

According to Emarat Al Youm, the victim received a message via an online application from a woman who wanted to meet him at her place.

As soon as he entered the place, however, he was ambushed by two men and five women who attacked and tortured him by pouring hot water on sensitive areas on his body.

They also tied him up, photographed him naked, and threatened him till he gave them the passwords for his bank cards.

The victim eventually lost consciousness due to the severity of the torture. When he woke up, a man returned his phone to him and then, ran away.

The victim called the police and was taken to a hospital, where he underwent two surgeries for burns on the lower half of his body.

Dubai Police said that, upon receiving the report, a task force was assigned to search and investigate the matter.

The team located and arrested four of the suspects, who confessed to the crime and admitted using social media to lure their victims.