Dubai: Gang jailed for 3 years for torturing man, causing permanent disability
They lured him to a location via social media, then attacked him and stole Dh2,400 from him.
A gang of four has been sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of Dh2,400 for torturing a GCC national with hot water and causing him a permanent disability.
The gang was also found guilty of stealing Dh2,400 from him.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Taxi drivers get 6 months jail, Dh21,000 fine for using cab illegally
>> Dubai: Man arrested for dancing inside Metro coach
According to Emarat Al Youm, the victim received a message via an online application from a woman who wanted to meet him at her place.
As soon as he entered the place, however, he was ambushed by two men and five women who attacked and tortured him by pouring hot water on sensitive areas on his body.
They also tied him up, photographed him naked, and threatened him till he gave them the passwords for his bank cards.
The victim eventually lost consciousness due to the severity of the torture. When he woke up, a man returned his phone to him and then, ran away.
The victim called the police and was taken to a hospital, where he underwent two surgeries for burns on the lower half of his body.
Dubai Police said that, upon receiving the report, a task force was assigned to search and investigate the matter.
The team located and arrested four of the suspects, who confessed to the crime and admitted using social media to lure their victims.
-
News
Dubai: Gang jailed for 3 years for torturing man, ...
They lured him to a location via social media, then attacked him and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE docs urge Covid safety; virus may be around a ...
Health professionals said people cannot afford to become complacent... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Duo gets 6 months jail for using taxi...
The inspector found that they had disconnected the meter, camera... READ MORE
-
Health
70% of Emirati men under 30 are obese, diabetic:...
Before the age of 50, men are more prone to hypertension than women... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE approves new green pass protocol on Alhosn app
It defines six categories including fully vaccinated, second dose... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Women's prayer halls in Dubai mosques open from...
A circular issued in this regard mandates strict precautionary... READ MORE
-
News
Addicted to your smartphone? It may lead to...
It is a gradual build-up of damage to muscles, tendons and nerves... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Free Covid-19 vaccines for all adults in India:...
Starting June 21, Covid-19 vaccine will be free for people above 18... READ MORE
News
UAE: Likely Eid Al Adha 2021 dates revealed