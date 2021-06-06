Dubai: Gang hired to rob woman's fiancé, gets 3 years in prison

They stole Dh150,000 along with US$800 and his passport, before fleeing the scene.

A gang formed by a woman to rob her fiancé has been sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of Dh150,000 by the Dubai Criminal Court.

According to Emarat Al Youm, two masked men burst into the apartment of an African businessman while he was with his fiancée. The pair attacked the couple with a knife; they threatened to slaughter the man and assaulted his fiancée with a knife when she screamed.

They then forced him to open his safe, from which they stole Dh150,000 along with US$800 and his passport, before locking the flat from the outside and fleeing the scene.

After informing the police, it was found that four people were involved. Two were arrested, but to the victim’s surprise, one of the suspects — and the mastermind of the incident — was his fiancée who had planned the attack and assigned her friend to execute it.

The Criminal Court sentenced the masked attackers in their presence and the fiancée and another suspect in absentia.

The first suspect revealed that the victim’s fiancée arranged everything and provided him with information about the address of the apartment and the time the victim would be home.

He contacted the other suspects, and the three of them went to the flat on a date set by the fiancée. While one of them waited downstairs, the other two carried out the attack.