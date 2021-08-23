Dubai: Four on trial for stealing vehicle licence plates to sell to bootleggers
Criminal court orders them to remain in custody pending the case.
Four Asians are standing trial at Dubai Criminal court for stealing license plates from cars parked in the street. The plates were to be sold to those who would fix them onto cars used in the bootlegging business.
According to the investigation records, Dubai Police formed a team to investigate the case after several reported that their number plates were stolen from their vehicles.
The police identified the accused and determined their location, arresting the four accused red-handed with the plates in their possession.
According to a policeman's statement in the investigations, the defendants admitted that they specialized in stealing the number plates of vehicles parked on the streets after midnight, using a screwdriver, and then selling them to bootleggers.
The court ordered them to remain in custody pending the case.
