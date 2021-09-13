Dubai flights: Visa on arrival for passengers from 70 countries; up to 90-day stay

Select Indian passport holders are also eligible for a visa on arrival.

Countries across the world are slowly opening up in 2021 for travellers, including UAE, that recently resumed visit visas in August.

Travellers from various countries can get visa on arrival in Dubai. According to Dubai carrier, Emirates, nationals of over 70 countries are eligible for a multiple entry 90-day visit visa.

If you are a passport holder of the countries or territories mentioned in the list below, then your passport will be stamped with a multiple entry 90-day visit visa which is valid for six months from the date of issue for a period of stay of 90 days in total.

Citizens of these countries can also apply for a prearranged visit visa if their 90-day visa on arrival has been fully utilised.

Passengers that can avail multiple entry 90-day visit visa:

> Argentina

> Austria

> Bahamas Islands

> Barbados

> Belgium

> Brazil

> Bulgaria

> Chile

> Colombia

> Costa Rica

> Croatia

> Cyprus

> Czech Republic

> Denmark

> El Salvador

> Estonia

> Finland

> France

> Germany

> Greece

> Honduras

> Hungary

> Iceland

> Italy

> Kiribati

> Latvia

> Liechtenstein

> Lithuania

> Luxembourg

> Maldives

> Malta

> Montenegro

> Nauru

> Netherlands

> Norway

> Paraguay

> Peru

> Poland

> Portugal

> Romania

> Russian Federation

> Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

> San Marino

> Serbia

> Seychelles

> Slovakia

> Slovenia

> Solomon Islands

> South Korea

> Spain

> Sweden

> Switzerland

> Uruguay

Passengers that can avail 30-day UAE visa

If you are a passport holder of the country or territory mentioned below, no advance visa arrangements are required to visit the UAE. You can arrive at Dubai International airport and proceed to immigration, where your passport will be stamped with a 30day visit visa free of charge.

> Andorra

> Australia

> Brunei

> Canada

> China

> Hong Kong, China

> Japan

> Kazakhstan

> Macau, China

> Malaysia

> Mauritius

> Monaco

> New Zealand

> Republic of Ireland

> San Marino

> Singapore

> Ukraine

> United Kingdom and Northern Ireland

> United States of America

> Vatican City

Who can get visa on arrival in Abu Dhabi

Visa on arrival for select Indian passport holders

Indian nationals with a normal passport who are travelling to or from India via Dubai can obtain a visa on arrival in Dubai for a maximum stay of 14 days provided they:

- Have a visitor visa or a green card issued by the Unites States, or a residence visa issued by the United Kingdom or Europe union

- The visa issued by United States, United Kingdom or Europe union has to be valid for a minimum of six months