Dubai flights: No on-arrival Covid test for passengers from 3 countries

Emirates airline says on arrival PCR tests will not be required for passengers from Austria, Maldives and Oman from Sep 4

Passengers arriving to Dubai from three countries will no longer be required to take a Covid-19 PCR test on arrival, Emirates airline has announced.

On its website, the airline said on Friday that passengers travelling from Austria, Maldives and Oman will no longer be required to take a Covid19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai from September 4.

The airline had earlier said approvals from the General Directorate of Foreigners Affairs or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship are not required for tourists travelling to Dubai. However, they need to present valid negative Covid19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected from an approved health facility. Also, a rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure is required for tourists.