Dubai: First-ever extreme water stunt show coming to Global Village

Brace for some drifting, back-flipping bikes, jet-ski stunts and double fly-board action.

Get ready for a splash of action as Global Village’s world-famous LED cars are vrooming back into the park for an extreme water stunt show ­— the first in the Middle East.

The all-new ‘Harbour Force’ show is guaranteed to make jaws drop when the festival park opens for its 26th season on October 26.

“Harbour Force is the story of a demanding movie shoot at the Harbourside sound stage,” said Shaun Cornell, director of entertainment at Global Village.

Brace for some drifting, explosions, back-flipping bikes, and precision driving, Cornell said. There will also be jet-ski stunts and fly-board action, culminating in a 75ft water high dive which has to be seen to be believed.

A team of award-winning stunt performers will be flying in from around the world to star in the upcoming production.

“This show will be our biggest yet! We can’t wait to welcome our first stunt show guests,” Cornell added.

The Global Village stunt show has always been a popular experience, attracting more than 250,000 guests during the Silver Jubilee Season alone, with 484 shows in total and three Guinness World Record titles.

The park has confirmed that this year’s VIP Packs will include Wonder Points that can be used for entrance to the Harbour Force Stunt Show.