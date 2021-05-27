- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai firm denies launching crypto
Officials told Khaleej Times an investigation is underway.
Officials on Thursday sounded caution on a crypto asset that has been making the rounds, claiming to be the official digital currency of the emirate.
DubaiCoin, a purported newly-launched virtual asset, came under a cloud after Arabian Chain Technology, which was reportedly behind the launch of DBIX, denied the news.
“We haven’t made such an announcement, please be cautious. Also this website, dub-pay.com/en/ is fake and [a] scam. Please be careful,” the Dubai Silicon Oasis-based company said on its twitter account.
Officials told Khaleej Times an investigation is underway.
On Wednesday, a Press release was issued, stating that Arabian Chain Technology was behind the launch of the asset. A number of local and foreign media covered the story, with a number pulling it down after some time.
DubaiCoin was launched at an original price of $0.17 and was listed on a number of trading platforms. Since then, most have apparently removed it, including market-leading CoinMarketCap.
However, as at 11pm on Thursday, crypto.com listed DubaiCoin’s price at $1.13, indicating a whopping increase of 1,114 per cent, with a supply of 4.26 million and a market capitalisation of $4.84 million.
At the time of going to press, accessing the DubPay website leads to a ‘Blocked URL’ page.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Minor fire at ceramics warehouse put out
Fire engines from Al Rashidiya and Karama were dispatched to the site. READ MORE
-
Health
UAE will have digital hospitals in post-pandemic...
Consensus emerges about the roadmap in the first Middle East Digital... READ MORE
-
Europe
Now, exchange your UAE driving licence for a UK...
Driver licences issued in the European Economic Area (EEA) are also... READ MORE
-
Transport
Ajman: 3-month grace for those seeking to renew...
If a violator fails to toe the line, then the 2017 law will be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports highest daily Covid-19 cases in...
These figures are much lower compared to the highs of over 3,000... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Teen driving without licence runs over 3 people,...
He fled from the scene after one of them was severely wounded. READ MORE
-
News
Photos: Stunning new mosque opens in Dubai
The Sheikha Ali Mosque can accommodate up to 650 worshippers. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Man believed dead by family returns home...
The family members had wrongly identified the body at the hospital... READ MORE