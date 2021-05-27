Dubai firm denies launching crypto

Filed on May 27, 2021 | Last updated on May 28, 2021 at 12.10 am

Officials told Khaleej Times an investigation is underway.

Officials on Thursday sounded caution on a crypto asset that has been making the rounds, claiming to be the official digital currency of the emirate.

DubaiCoin, a purported newly-launched virtual asset, came under a cloud after Arabian Chain Technology, which was reportedly behind the launch of DBIX, denied the news.

“We haven’t made such an announcement, please be cautious. Also this website, dub-pay.com/en/ is fake and [a] scam. Please be careful,” the Dubai Silicon Oasis-based company said on its twitter account.

On Wednesday, a Press release was issued, stating that Arabian Chain Technology was behind the launch of the asset. A number of local and foreign media covered the story, with a number pulling it down after some time.

DubaiCoin was launched at an original price of $0.17 and was listed on a number of trading platforms. Since then, most have apparently removed it, including market-leading CoinMarketCap.

However, as at 11pm on Thursday, crypto.com listed DubaiCoin’s price at $1.13, indicating a whopping increase of 1,114 per cent, with a supply of 4.26 million and a market capitalisation of $4.84 million.

At the time of going to press, accessing the DubPay website leads to a ‘Blocked URL’ page.

