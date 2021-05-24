- EVENTS
Dubai: Fire on school campus under control
No injuries were reported.
A small fire that broke out next to a security guard's room in an outdoor building of a school in Dubai has been brought under control.
According to Al Bayan, the Dubai Civil Defence stated that the operations room received a report at 12:06 pm on Monday of a fire in an outside building at a GEMS school in Nad Al Sheba 3.
Fire and rescue teams quickly moved to the scene and, upon arrival at 12:11, discovered it to be a small fire that broke out in some materials outside the security guard's room.
Civil defence teams managed to control the fire at 12:17pm and no injuries were reported.
After the necessary measures were taken, the site was cooled down and handed over to the investigation authority.
