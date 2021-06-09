Dubai: Fire breaks out in tower in Deira, residents evacuated
The blaze had reportedly broken out in the 14th floor.
A fire that broke out in an apartment in Deira on Wednesday morning has been brought under control.
The Dubai Civil Defense noted that the operations room received a report of the fire at 9.01am.
The blaze had reportedly broken out in a flat of the 14th floor of Falcon Tower in Rigga area in Deira.
Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters quickly evacuated the building.
The fire was then brought under control by 9.40am. No injuries or deaths were recorded.
