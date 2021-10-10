Dubai: Fire breaks out in apartment, controlled in 20 minutes
No casualties were recorded in the incident
The Dubai Civil Defence managed to control a fire that broke out in an apartment on Sunday.
The fire was reported at 11.41pm in a building in Satwa. Firefighters reached the site in under four minutes and evacuated the building “for residents’ own safety”, Arabic media reports said, quoting a spokesperson of the civil defence.
The firefighters managed to put the blaze out by 12pm. No casualties were recorded in the incident.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
>> UAE: Massive fire on ship put out in 4-hour operation
The site has been handed over to the authorities concerned for further investigations.
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: 4 jailed for forging govt documents to...
One person said the first convict had promised him a European visa in ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on...
Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, expect dip in...
Skies to become cloudier by afternoon READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE issues fog alert, warns of reduced visibility
Some internal and coastal areas will have visibility reduced up to 1,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 111 Covid-19 cases, 191 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 300,887 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live ...
He matched five out of six numbers READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE: Holiday for Prophet's birthday announced
Public sector employees can look forward to a 3-day weekend READ MORE
-
Europe
Sixteen feared dead in plane crash in central...
Seven survivors are in hospital, with one in "very serious condition" READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury