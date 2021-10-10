News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Dubai: Fire breaks out in apartment, controlled in 20 minutes

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 10, 2021
Photo (for illustrative purposes): Wam

No casualties were recorded in the incident

The Dubai Civil Defence managed to control a fire that broke out in an apartment on Sunday.

The fire was reported at 11.41pm in a building in Satwa. Firefighters reached the site in under four minutes and evacuated the building “for residents’ own safety”, Arabic media reports said, quoting a spokesperson of the civil defence.

The firefighters managed to put the blaze out by 12pm. No casualties were recorded in the incident.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom

>> UAE: Massive fire on ship put out in 4-hour operation

The site has been handed over to the authorities concerned for further investigations.

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210612&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619765&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 