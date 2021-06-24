Dubai: Filipino expat wins Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

He plans to use part of the winnings to help friends and family members.

A 33-year-old gym employee has recently bagged Dh1 million at Dubai's Mahzooz millionaire draw.

Dubai resident Antonio has become the second Filipino and the 11th overall millionaire that Mahzooz announced this year. He won the million dirhams as the second prize in the 30th weekly live draw after matching 5 out of 6 numbers.

Perseverance and consistency, Antonio said, were the two principles that have helped him throughout his life and played a big part in this win.

"I have always believed in working hard and never giving up. I have been participating in the Mahzooz draw for so many weeks but never won anything. However, that never deterred me from trying. I simply kept at it and went about my daily work. However, this week I was caught up with work and couldn't check the weekly draw that I would do regularly otherwise."

Antonio, who works in the sales department of a health club in Dubai, then received a call from Mahzooz team congratulating him at the win.

"I couldn’t believe my ears when they informed me about the win. Winning such a huge amount always seemed like dream to me. I truly feel blessed and grateful to God and the Mahzooz team for bringing about such a positive change in my life," said an overwhelmed Antonio.

Calling it a life-changing win, Antonio, who recently got engaged, said he has been in Dubai for three years and has been working very hard to have his dream wedding with the love of his life.

"This money is such a blessing for us and our whole family…My fiancé and I can finally have our dream wedding and start our new life together."

Looking to pay it forward, Antonio said he will use part of the money to help his friends and relatives who are facing tough circumstances due to the onslaught of the Covid-19.

"I have a nephew who was dreaming of studying abroad and I plan on helping him pay for that," said Antonio.

"Also, my friend works in a church in Dubai and I know a lot of people in that community have really been hit hard during the Covid-19 pandemic. I will donate some of my winnings to the church to help those in need," he said.

Giving out a message of hope to all, an optimistic Antonio said: "Life won’t always be easy, but Mahzooz is there to help. Always look at the brighter side of life no matter what you go through, and you will notice there are countless blessings to thank for.”

To date, Mahzooz has seen more than 17,000 Filipino winners take home over Dh6.5 million in cash prizes. Mahzooz crowned its first Filipino millionaire in the 27th draw, which took place on May 29, 2021, where Abu Dhabi resident and delivery driver Roland bagged Dh1 million.

saman@khaleejtimes.com