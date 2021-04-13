Dubai Fertility Centre gets a new building

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates the new premises in Al Jaddaf area.

The Dubai Fertility Centre, a state-of-the-art specialised fertility treatment centre, officially opened in a new location on April 13.

Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated the new building of Dubai Fertility Centre in Al Jaddaf area in Dubai.

Since its establishment in 1991, 5,099 babies have been born as a result of the treatment provided by the Centre.

Between 2017 and 2020, the Centre received an average of 14,000 patients annually and provided treatment to 24,000 families.

Director General of DHA Awad Saghir Al Ketbi said the Dubai Fertility Centre provides treatment to families both from within the UAE and outside the country. Also, it’s treatment success rates which exceed the international average.

“The DHA aims to develop the Centre into the best specialised fertility treatment centre in the world by providing it the latest technology and equipment and the best experts in the field. Along with other public and private healthcare facilities, the Centre will help enhance the offerings of the emirate’s medical tourism sector and attract more medical researchers and professionals to the country,” he explained.

The Crown Prince was welcomed at the Centre by Al Ketbi, Deputy Director General of the Dubai Health Authority Dr Alawi Alsheikh Ali and senior DHA staff.