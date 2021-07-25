Dubai Ferry: RTA announces new schedule

The revised timings apply to three lines of the service.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a revised schedule of three lines of the Dubai Ferry.

Effective today (Sunday July 25), Line FR1 (Marina Mall-Dubai Water Canal-Al Ghubaiba) will run at 5.15pm; 1pm, and 6.30pm.

Line FR3, a tourist service from Al Ghubaiba, will run at 4pm.

Line FR4, a tourist service from the Marina Mall, will run at 4pm and 7.30pm.