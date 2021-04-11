- EVENTS
Dubai fancy number plates sold for Dh34 million
RTA had offered 100 fancy plates at the auction.
Plate no R21 went for a cool Dh3.02 million in the RTA auction for distinctive vehicle number plates which fetched Dh34.05 million.
Plate AA 66 went for Dh2.92 million, plate I 70 sold for Dh2.5 million and Plate O 99999 fetched Dh1 million at the 106th open auction held by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority on Saturday, April 10.
RTA had offered 100 fancy plates comprising of two, three, four and five-digit plates of categories (AA-I-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z) at the auction at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel.
Car enthusiasts and cognoscenti usually pick up these fancy plates as they symbolise important events in their lives, or simply to announce their arrival to the world,
