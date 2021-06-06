Dubai: Family of doctors gets 10-year UAE Golden Visas

In 1984, Dr Ismail started his first polyclinic in Karama, which soon became a familiar name for patients from South Asian communities in Dubai.

UAE resident Dr Ismail Kazia and his family are among the latest recipients of the coveted Golden Visa, thanks to his service in the field of medicine.

Hailing from Bhatkal, a coastal town in the state of Karnataka, India, Dr Ismail came to Dubai in 1982, at a time when only a few localities existed, together with a few hospitals and clinics. Karama has been his home ever since.

The doctor took up a post at an American clinic — but though he was "offered a good salary compared to other hospitals", he said he soon realised there was a specific need for a clinic in Karama.

In 1984, he started the Dr Ismail Polyclinic in Karama, which soon became a familiar name for patients from the Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Nepali community in Dubai.

“We are very blessed and thankful for the Golden Visa, which is valid till May 2031," he said, adding, "A few doctors in my hospital have also been granted the visa for their service during the pandemic.”

Dr Ismail has four sons, all of whom have followed him into the medical profession to become doctors themselves.

The eldest, Dr Mohammed Dawood Kazia, holds a Doctorate of Medicine (DM) in Gastroenterology, while his second son, Dr Mohammed Nooh Kazia, works as an endodontist at their polyclinic in Karama.

The third son, Dr Sheesh Kazia, is presently working at Kanachur Medical College in Mangalore, Karnataka — while his younger brother, Dr Mohammed Yusha Kazia, completed his MBBS recently.

Dr Ismail also has a son-in-law, Dr Anas Mohtesham, who works at the Royal Wing of Rashid Hospital.

The oldest, Dr Dawood Kazia, said: “It’s a blessing to work here in Dubai. My brothers, who are presently in India, have also been granted Golden Visas by the authorities. My younger brother Dr Sheesh will also join us in the coming days. We thank the authorities for recognising the efforts of doctors.”

Dr Ismail now has a day surgical centre in Karama along with six polyclinics at various locations in Dubai. He also has clinics at labour camps in Al Quoz, Jebel Ali and Sonapur, which are dedicated to the treatment of labourers at minimal charges.

He has reportedly offered his services to people of over 80 nationalities, something he considers a bit of a personal achievement, given that there are over 200 nationalities residing in Dubai.

