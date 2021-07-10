Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach

He was due to turn 30 years old next week.

The family of former British boxing champion Christopher Eubank has expressed shock and grief at the passing of his boxer son, Sebastian, in Dubai.

Sebastian Eubank was reportedly found dead on a Dubai beach, just days before he was to turn 30 years old. He had also recently become a father for the first time.

Known to his circle as 'Seb', the 29-year-old had followed his father Chris Eubank, a former world super middleweight champion, as well as his elder brother Chris Eubank Jr, into the world of boxing.

Sebastian had also dabbled in mixed martial arts (MMA) and had won a debut at the UAE Warriors event held in Abu Dhabi last year.

His brother Chris Eubank Jr took to Twitter to mourn his loss in a series of tweets.

“Rest easy little brother. I love you & you will be missed always @SebEubank,” he tweeted.

“My brother Sebastian Eubank was a special man… a righteous man… who always put others before himself. A man of many talents, boxing, MMA, poetry, music, coaching, cooking the list goes on but the most important thing to him was helping others less fortunate than himself (sic),” he wrote in another tweet.

I haven’t cried since I was 12 years old… yesterday I cried the whole day. I’m sorry I wasn’t there to watch your back like a big brother’s supposed to. Can’t believe you’re really gone man but you’ll always be in my heart, mind & spirit. pic.twitter.com/HFGggUGr2d — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 10, 2021

Chris Eubank Jr, who has held the WBA interim middleweight title since 2019, said that it was the first time he had shed tears since he was 12.

“Now your legacy will live on through your beautiful new born son & I will treat him like my own. Watch over us until we meet again young lion,” he wrote.

Chris Eubank Jr also had a message for his audience, telling them not to take their loved ones for granted.

“To everyone out there reading this right now, don't take any of your loved ones for granted. See them, speak to them, check up on them as much as you possibly can because you just never know if that one time will be the last time. Love you bro,” the 31-year-old tweeted.