Dubai Expo 2020’s Al Wasl Dome looks like a dream in new stunning photos
An architectural marvel, it is also known as the heart of Expo 2020 and the jewel of the site.
The Expo 2020 Dubai has shared stunning new photos of its iconic Al Wasl Dome.
The steel structure features the world's largest 360-degree projection surface.
The dome’s cutting-edge projection and display technology was last used to perfection, when it went all red to celebrate the UAE Hope Probe’s entry to the Martian orbit.
The dome, an architectural marvel, is also known as the heart of Expo 2020 and the jewel of the site.
It encloses a space of 724,000 cubic metres — the volume of almost 300 Olympic-size swimming pools — and stands taller than the Leaning Tower of Pisa. It uses 13.6km of steel, the equivalent of the height of 16 Burj Khalifas; weighs 2,544 tonnes, the same as 25 blue whales; and is almost as wide as two Airbus A380 aircraft lined up wing to wing.
Al Wasl dome will be the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world. Over one million man hours and 14 months of preparations have gone into its construction.
The six-month long Expo 2020 will run from October 1, 2021, till March 31, 2022. It aims to get 25 million visits.
