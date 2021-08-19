Dubai: Expat jointly wins Dh1 million on India Independence Day in Mahzooz draw

He plans to secure his kids’ future and also contribute part of his winnings to support the less privileged.

This year’s Indian Independence Day on August 15 proved lucky for not only an Indian but three Filipinos, who jointly won Dh1 million at the latest Mahzooz millionaire draw.

The four got lucky at the 38th Mahzooz weekly live draw after they matched five out of six numbers and split the Dh1,000,000 second prize.

Indian expat Suresh, a 54-year-old from Kerala, the second prize from Mahzooz is a reward for his 14-year long active participation in social service.

“Doing good for people is one of the most important aspects that gives a purpose to my life. I have been an active member of a local charity association for the last 14 years and I do my best to help people without expecting anything in return. But now, I feel this is a reward which I received for those acts of kindness.”

Suresh, a regular Mahzooz participant said he missed the live draw on August 15 as he was busy organising a kids' programme for the Indian Independence Day celebrations.

He was informed about his win by the Mahzooz team, who called him to give him the good news.

“August 15 is a memorable day for every Indian, and this year, I have another wonderful reason that has made the day even more special for me.”

Suresh, who works for an auditing firm in Kuwait, plans to use his winnings to secure his kids’ future and also contribute part of his winnings to support the less privileged in the community.

“Charity is in my blood and that’s what attracted me to Mahzooz. I will make sure that my life changing winnings will also bring a ray of hope for the less fortunate.”

Lady luck also smiled on a 26-year-old from the Philippines, as she hit it big in her third Mahzooz participation.

One of the youngest winners at Mahzooz, Dominique said: “I am so lucky I won with Mahzooz in my third attempt. This time, I was inspired by my 7-year-old cousin's smile and I asked him to choose the numbers.

Surprisingly, they were the winning numbers! I believe he is the lucky charm of our family. After seeing the results, I rushed and kissed him, but the little one didn’t even understand the difference his choice has made to my entire life.”

Dominique, who lives in Dubai with her mother, works in customer service for a private firm.

“When I revealed the news to my mother, there was a lot of excitement and gratitude. We laughed, cried and screamed at the same time. We couldn’t even sleep that night. The experience was priceless.”

Dominique promised her mom a long time ago that she would build their dream home in the Philippines, but never thought she would be able to achieve her dream at this stage.

“I am just 26, and I am going to build my own home, I can’t be more grateful!”, she added.

One of the youngest second prize winners in Mahzooz is also determined to make a positive change with her winnings.

“I will definitely donate some amount to the less fortunate because happiness doubles when it’s shared,” concluded Dominique.

Last minute decision

For Randul, it was his second try with Mahzooz which resulted with a big win. His entry to the draw was a last minute decision.

“This is truly a life-changing event that will secure the future of my family. I couldn't be more grateful to Mahzooz,” said the 51-year-old Filipino expat who works for a construction company in Dubai.

Randul also believes this is an opportunity for him to help the less privileged.

“The joy of winning is complete only when it’s shared. I will donate a part of the winnings to the needy,” concluded Randul.

Armando, 45, another Filipino expat who works as a design engineer in a construction company, plans to invest his winnings to secure his kids' future.

“I am thankful to Mahzooz for giving people an opportunity to live their dreams. I will use the winnings for my kids’ education”.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water. Each bottle of water purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 9:00pm UAE time. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.

saman@khaleejtimes.com