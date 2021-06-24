Dubai: Expat dentist couple gets UAE Golden Visa

The grateful couple aims to provide latest treatments in dentistry at affordable rates in UAE.

A dentist couple from Dubai are the latest recipients of the UAE’s 10-year golden visa.

Dr Deepak Sharma, specialist orthodontist and his wife Dr Anukriti Pathak, specialist paediatric dentist got the visa under the category of medical professionals/ doctors.

While Dr Sharma received his visa on June 21, his wife got it a day later.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Dr Sharma said: “We are blessed and thankful for the golden visa, which is valid till June 2031. Our daughters Sia and Ira received the golden visa later,”

Dr Pathak said: “We are extremely happy. This is one of the cherished moments of our lives. I am very thankful to the UAE government and the authorities.”

Hailing from Bharatpur in the North-Indian state of Rajasthan, the couple moved to the UAE in 2015 after serving in Saudi Arabia, India, and Nepal.

The duo took up dental jobs at a local hospital in Dubai, before establishing their own multi-specialty polyclinic at Port Saeed in Deira and Ibn Batuta Mall.

“After living in the UAE for six years, it feels like home. I am forever grateful to the great leadership of the UAE. I feel honored,” Dr Sharma said.

Dr Sharma holds a Masters Degree in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics, while Dr Pathak pursued her Masters Degree in paediatric and preventive dentistry from Manipal University in the South Indian state of Karnataka.

The dentist couple say they are keen to bring in the latest innovations and techniques in dentistry to the UAE and make it available to the people at affordable prices.

“It is a general notion that dental services are expensive, but our aim is to make it as reasonable as possible,” Dr Sharma added.

