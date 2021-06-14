Dubai: Enjoy free rides on Palm Jumeirah Monorail this week

Residents and visitors can enjoy a free ride due to roadwork by the Dubai Municipality.

Residents and visitors to the Palm Jumeirah can enjoy a free ride on The Palm Monorail this week, Nakheel Properties said.

According to a notice sent by Nakheel Community Management, the Dubai Municipality will be carrying out roadworks on the Palm Jumeirah exit road between Marina Residences and Nakheel Mall on Wednesday, June 9 from 12:01am.

“This work, which is beyond our control, will continue 24 hours a day, and is expected to be completed within 48 hours. There will be no interruption to any services during this time,” said Nakheel, the developer the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

“Please allow extra time for journeys, follow the diversions in place and drive safely. Residents and visitors can also use The Palm Monorail free of charge until the roads are completed,” said the notice.

A round-trip ticket usually costs between Dh15 to Dh30, while a single-trip ticket is priced between Dh10 to Dh20. An all-day access pass generally costs Dh35.

Operating times are from 9am to 10pm, with a gap of six minutes between every departure.

Palm Jumeirah is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the emirate of Dubai and adds close to 50 miles to the city’s coastline.

In April, Nakheel announced the launch of The View at The Palm – a stunning observation desk that showcases 360-degree view of Palm Jumeirah.

The developer assured that every effort will be made to keep noise and disruptions to a minimum.