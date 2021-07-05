Dubai: Employee on trial for stealing Dh181,000 worth of electronics
He tricked the firm into letting him collect the phones, computers and cameras from their office.
An employee of a semi-governmental company has been referred to the Criminal Court for stealing electronic devices worth Dh181,000 by using his position to deceive an electronics company.
The employee was accused of deliberately harming the interests of his employer, online fraud, and forging and using official electronic documents, according to Emarat Al Youm.
The Head of the Public Funds Prosecution, Counselor Muhammad Abdullah Al Ali, said that the accused is a public employee whose role involves supplying the needs of the company's various departments and branches.
The accused took advantage of his position to steal 52 electronic devices — including mobile phones, computers and cameras — with a total value of about Dh181,000 from a private electronics company. He did this by telling the firm that his employer wished to buy a number of electronic devices.
Al Ali explained that the accused used his personal email to communicate with the electronics firm, against company protocol, and also made four fake purchase order forms, similar to the official ones and bearing the official logo.
The defendant also made sure that the electronics would not be delivered to his employer’s address and managed to trick the delivering company into letting him collect them from their office.
