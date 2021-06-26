Dubai Economy to honour winners of Business Excellence Awards on June 28

The Awards has introduced the smart services sector category this year.

Dubai Economy is set to announce the winners of the 27th Business Excellence Awards during a virtual ceremony on Monday (June 28).

About 26 winners from various economic sectors will be honoured for the year 2020, which mainly include the Dubai Quality Award and the Dubai Service Excellence Program.

This year, a new category was introduced – the smart services sector category that evaluates social media channels, mobile applications, call centres and websites for their efficiency in light of their role in the digital transformation of services across the UAE.

Sheikha Ahmed Al Bishri, Director of Excellence for Business Sector at Dubai Economy, said: "The Excellence Awards for the Business Sector plays a key role in promoting a culture of knowledge exchange and capacity development within the business community and across services in Dubai and abroad.”

Accroding to her, the Business Excellence Awards, and the awards portal, have developed into an interactive and reference platform for companies keen on adopting global best practices and sustainable institutional growth.