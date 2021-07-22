Dubai: DXB airport runway briefly closed as two planes clip each other

Gulf Air said it was working to reconnect all the passengers to their final destinations.

A Gulf Air aircraft’s tail was hit by a flydubai plane at Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Thursday morning, Khaleej Times can reveal.

Dubai Airports confirmed the incident in a statement to Khaleej Times.

“Dubai Airports can confirm an incident took place in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, July 22, at DXB involving two passenger aircraft. As a result of this, one runway was temporarily closed to allow for the minor incident to be swiftly managed. Operations at DXB were not impacted and the runway was reopened after two hours,” Dubai Airports said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air said a “ground incident” at DXB happened when one of its aircraft was impacted on the tail by an aircraft of another airline.

Flydubai said its flight FZ 1461 from DXB to Bishkek International Airport (FRU) returned to stand on July 22 due to a “minor incident” involving one of its Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft and another aircraft on the taxi way.

“Passengers were accommodated on a later flight, which has departed. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel plans. Flydubai will work with the authorities to investigate the incident,” it said.

