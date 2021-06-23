Dubai Duty Free to resume Terminal 1 operations from June 24

Facilities were closed on March 25, 2020 following the partial suspension of operations at DXB

Dubai Duty Free will also resume its operations at Terminal 1 at Dubai International airport from June 24.

Dubai Airports earlier announced that it will reopen Dubai’s International’s Terminal 1 and Concourse D on June 24. The facilities were closed on March 25, 2020 following the partial suspension of operations at DXB as part of the strategy to control the spread of Covid-19.

“Dubai Duty Free will fully re-open its retail operation in Terminal 1 and Concourse D on 24th June in line with Dubai Airports re-opening plans,” it said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

One of the biggest travel retail operators in the world, Dubai Duty Free achieved sales turnover of over Dh2.5 billion or $697 million in 2020.

