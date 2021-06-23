News
Dubai Duty Free to resume Terminal 1 operations from June 24

Web report/Dubai
Filed on June 23, 2021
File photo

Facilities were closed on March 25, 2020 following the partial suspension of operations at DXB


Dubai Duty Free will also resume its operations at Terminal 1 at Dubai International airport from June 24.

Dubai Airports earlier announced that it will reopen Dubai’s International’s Terminal 1 and Concourse D on June 24. The facilities were closed on March 25, 2020 following the partial suspension of operations at DXB as part of the strategy to control the spread of Covid-19.

“Dubai Duty Free will fully re-open its retail operation in Terminal 1 and Concourse D on 24th June in line with Dubai Airports re-opening plans,” it said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

One of the biggest travel retail operators in the world, Dubai Duty Free achieved sales turnover of over Dh2.5 billion or $697 million in 2020.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




