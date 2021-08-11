News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: Indian expat wins $1m after trying for 5 years

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 11, 2021
Sabu Alamittath, 57, is an air traffic engineer at the Dubai Airports.


An Indian air traffic engineer has won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire raffle draw.

Sabu Alamittath, 57, is an air traffic engineer at the Dubai Airports. He has been taking part in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for the last five years.

The father of one said: “This is a big surprise for me! I never dreamed that this would ever happen.”

When asked about his initial plan with his win, he said: “It has been a difficult year for all of us. This money will certainly go a long away, including to some charities.”

Alamittath, who hails from Bengaluru, is the 182nd Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of ticket buyers of the promotion.




