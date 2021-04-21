Dubai: Duplicate products worth over Dh1 million recycled

134,000 counterfeit products included bags, clothes, watches.

Authorities in Dubai have recycled counterfeit items worth Dh1.01 million. The 134,000 counterfeit items of 42 brands included bags, clothes, watches, gloves, glasses and car filters.

Recycling counterfeit goods helps dispose of duplicate products, without harming the environment. Counterfeit items are usually destroyed, leaving behind a trail of waste.

“Recycling allows us to convert unusable counterfeit goods into valuable commodities, while protecting the environment (as they are diverted away from landfill)... and prevents carbon dioxide emissions associated with incineration," said Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department.

“Our priority is to prevent the entry of these goods into the country... Recycling counterfeit goods is a great option for brand owners (as it)... protects their rights and prevents any illegal competition to their products.”