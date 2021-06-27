Dubai: Duo on trial for stealing school bus, selling it for Dh34,000
The stolen vehicle was sold to a car showroom in Sharjah
Two men of Asian origin have been referred to the Dubai Criminal Court, as they have been accused of stealing a school bus, forging its documents and selling off the vehicle for Dh34,000.
Police records revealed that the incident had occurred in February.
The global positioning system (GPS) traced the stolen vehicle to a car showroom in Sharjah.
Soon, the accused were arrested.
The duo confessed to their crime during interrogation and also admitted that other accomplices, who are absconding, were involved in the theft.
The duo said they decided to steal the bus after noticing that the vehicle was an easy target as it was parked for a long time without any supervision.
They also admitted that they had forged the vehicle's registration documents in a bid to sell it off in another emirate.
The bus was sold to a car showroom in Sharjah where the defendants’ friend was working.
The accused made Dh34,000 by selling off the stolen vehicle.
The trial in the case is in progress.
