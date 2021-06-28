Dubai: Duo lure man with massage offer, steal over Dh33,000 from him

They beat him till he revealed the location of his car.

The Dubai Public Prosecution has referred two unemployed Africans to the Criminal Court for luring an Asian and robbing him as well as photographing him without consent.

The victim said he saw an advertisement for a massage centre on Facebook last March. He rang up the listed mobile number and spoke to a woman who sent him enticing photos in order to tempt him to have illicit relations with her for Dh300.

When the victim entered the woman's apartment, he was surprised by 10 women and three African men who were also present. The man did not have much in his possession, except for Dh100 and his car keys.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the women beat him till he revealed the location of the car. One of the men then went to the car and stole cash in various currencies, namely $150, €50 and Dh300. They also withdrew Dh32,679 from credit cards that belonged to the victim and one of his relatives.

The victim added that the defendants took him out of the apartment, forced him to take off his clothes and then photographed him naked, before fleeing the scene.