Dubai: Duo beats man unconscious in robbery bid, jailed
Police arrested them in less than 24 hours
Two Asians have been sentenced to 15 months in jail followed by deportation for assaulting their compatriot and causing him permanent disability after attempting to rob him.
According to police records, the operations room received a call on February 2 from a passerby, who reported seeing the duo assaulting their compatriot until he lost consciousness and requested an ambulance.
He told the police the victim had been exposed to assault motivated by theft and that he was seriously injured.
The police operation room dispatched the nearest patrol and ambulance and notified the police station in the area of the crime. A team reached the site and rushed the victim to the hospital for treatment.
The victim told the police that the defendants approached him after he got out of his car and began making his way home. They held him and asked him to hand over his phone and the cash in his pocket.
Resisting and refusing to cooperate with them, he tried to flee but was overpowered and beaten severely with a wooden stick.
The victim mentioned that one of the convicts also used a rock to hit his head several times until he lost consciousness and fell to the ground. A passerby intervened and broke off the assault before calling the police.
Police investigations led them to arrest the attackers in less than 24 hours. The pair confessed to their crime.
