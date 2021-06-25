News
Dubai: DP World celebrates Day of the Seafarer

Staff report/Dubai
Filed on June 25, 2021
DP World, UAE Region’s supports the well being of seafarers through the Jebel Ali International Seafarers Centre, Suppled photo

Several activities including medical screening, distribution of food packs/meals and giveaways will be given to seafarers.


On the occasion of Day of the Seafarer (June 25), DP World, UAE Region reaffirmed its support for the seafarer community through the Jebel Ali International Seafarers Centre, located in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).

As part of its sustainability initiatives, DP World, UAE Region will be carrying out several activities including medical screening (vital signs, ophthalmology, dental, etc.) and distribution of food packs/meals and giveaways packs to support the seafarers. Awareness sessions on ocean protection topics will also be hosted.

The Centre has been a breakout zone for crew members of vessels calling at the Jebel Ali Port and the crew of vessels at other ports in the UAE. Since the relaunch of the Jebel Ali Seafarers Centre in 2016, the entity has supported over 20,000 seafarers through various initiatives.

The Centre’s proximity to the Jebel Ali Port has ensured a high footfall since its inception. As a vital contributor to the UAE’s economy, the port has over 80 weekly shipping services and a network of 150 ports worldwide.

The centre features a restaurant and a duty-free shop, a library, free Wifi, email facilities, indoor and outdoor games. Moreover, free transport to and from vessels to the centre is provided to all vessel crew and captain. To tend to the physical and mental upkeep of the crew, medical checkups and counselling services are also provided. On special occasions, every year celebratory events are held.




