- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai: Dos and don’ts for e-scooter riders
Riders must refrain from using dual headsets and inform authorities in case of accidents, even if no one is hurt.
In October last year, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced that public e-scooters would be permitted in the emirate.
ALSO READ:
>> E-scooter riders not following traffic rules, say Dubai residents
As of now, e-scooters are permitted in only five Dubai districts — namely Al Rigga, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Internet City, and 2nd of December Street. Five different operators have also been approved to run the e-scooter rental business: Careem, Tier, Skrrt, Arnab and Lime.
The authority recently announced a number of safety stipulations, including the minimum age for riders. Below is complete of safety rules for riders using e-scooters.
Riders must:
•Be 14 years of age at least
•Wear a protective helmet and appropriate gear and shoes
•Park at designated places
•Avoid blocking the movement of pedestrians and vehicles
•Leave a safe distance between e-scooters, bikes and pedestrians
•Neither carry something that causes imbalance nor any other passenger
•Observe the traffic signs
•Report any incident to officials
•Refrain from using dual headsets
•Inform the competent authorities when any accident occurs, whether the accident was right or did not cause harm to others
•Adhere to general safety conditions while driving an electric scooter
•Wear appropriate clothes and shoes while using pedestrian crossings
•Dismount from the scooter while crossing pedestrian crossings
•Abide by traffic and traffic laws
ALSO READ:
>> Sharjah Police seize 460 e-scooters, bicycles
In the event a rider's smartphone battery goes dead and they are not able to end the ride, they should ensure the scooter is in a parking zone and contact a Customer Care operator as soon as possible, the authority added.
Failure to comply with these instructions and stipulations will be treated as a violation of the Federal Traffic Law.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Transport
Dubai to get four water transport lines this year
The four new lines will link Deira Night Market with Al Ghubaiba... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai Police urge motorists to inspect vehicles...
It is during summer that vehicle fires increase significantly, which... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE to lead global drive for innovations in...
Sheikh Mohammed unveils Agricultural Innovation Mission for Climate... READ MORE
-
Government
Exclusive: How UAE's new body will protect human...
The NHRI will be responsible for human rights issues in the UAE, such ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli