Dubai: DHA highlights steps for minimal invasive thyroid surgery

The Dubai Health Authority on Tuesday announced a safe and minimally invasive scar-free thyroid surgery steps on the second day of the Arab Health 2021 event.

Introducing the innovative procedure called Dubai Triangle, Dr Yasir Amin A. Latif, consultant surgeon at Dubai Hospital and associate professor at Dubai Medical College, who invented the method, highlighted the importance of steps and techniques that he has introduced to the global minimally invasive scar-free thyroid surgery procedure.

Dr Latif said the surgery causes less pain and leads to quicker recovery as it is done via endoscopy, or through the mouth, using minimally invasive techniques.

“The addition of these steps aims to minimise the risk of injury to surrounding organs during the endoscopic transoral approach. These steps and guidelines are in the process of being published internationally,” the doctor said.

Dr Latif said he named the technique ‘Dubai Triangle’, firstly as a sign of respect and love for the city of Dubai and, secondly, due to the placement of the important structures in and around the thyroid and parathyroid glands.

“These structures should be avoided during the surgery to minimise the risk of complications and improve the patient’s quality life post-operatively. Dubai is also an abbreviation for the technique followed in the procedure which is dissection under vision by assisted indicators (Dubai) that ensure that organs around the thyroid gland are not harmed during the surgery.”

Following this procedure also reduces a patient’s the hospital stay post surgery, he said.

Dr Yaser added that Dubai Hospital is a specialised centre for all kinds of minimally invasive surgeries of thyroid and parathyroid glands.

Talking about another important step of the Dubai Triangle surgery, he said: “An important step during the procedure is to identify the nerve which is within the area of the Dubai Triangle. After identification, it is important to test the function of the laryngeal nerve (RLN) by nerve monitoring as this nerve provides quality of voice. Any issues can also lead to breathing difficulties.”

He said: “In general, if you are having symptoms, get yourself tested. This is a general guideline — those with symptoms or a family history must undergo screening earlier and may need frequent repeat tests as per the doctor’s instructions.”

Since the disease often goes undetected for long periods of time, Dr Latif said it is important to conduct yearly screening if patients experience common symptoms or if they have certain risk factors like hereditary predisposition or swelling in the neck.

“Women, particularly those who experience menstrual disturbances or those who are facing problems in conceiving, must get their thyroid levels checked. Thyroid problems can cause infertility and in pregnant women who have co-existing thyroid disease, it increases the chances of miscarriage.”

