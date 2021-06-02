Dubai: Dh10 million to be distributed to vulnerable groups

4,100 families benefitted from Zakat last year.

The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai will distribute Dh10 million to the Emirate’s most vulnerable population. The donation has been received from Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) and is entitled to those registered for zakat with CDA.

Vulnerable groups include people of determination and beneficiaries who receive periodic support from CDA such as senior citizens and those who are living in nursing homes.

Children of families living in villages, families of inmates in correctional institutions, reformed individuals, members of the Awnak centre and inmates of the Awnak programme also benefit from CDA’s The Social Solidarity Fund programme.

The fund aims to develop the spirit of social solidarity and strengthen cooperation among members of society.

Ahmed Julfar, director general of CDA, said contributions from entities such as DIB play an important role in meeting the social needs of eligible members of the community. He said, “Optimising the use of Zakat funds help meet these needs which is based on careful assessment of their situation and how these funds can be used to lead a decent life.”

“The CDA, through the Social Solidarity Fund, provides a reliable platform for businesses and entrepreneurs to contribute to supporting community groups and promoting social inclusion by supporting clearly-defined programmes and services designed for the most vulnerable segments of society,” Julfar explained.

He stated that the CDA is the only government body in Dubai mandated to address the social concerns of the emirate and identify individuals and families’ specific needs. “The authority provides assurance to shareholders and donors on how the funds are used and allocated, and who are the beneficiaries of their support,” he added.

Saeed Ahmed Al Tayer, CEO planning and social development sector at CDA and the chairman of the Social Solidarity Fund, said, “The CDA conducts a careful assessment of the specific cases of eligible groups that can benefit from such funds to ensure that they are disbursed properly to the beneficiaries.”

This contribution in the CDA’s Social Solidary Fund is the third for DIB. The bank had contributed Dh10 million in 2020 and Dh15 million in 2018, which were used to benefit eligible groups registered with the authority.

“Last year’s contributions provided benefits to thousands of individuals and families, with its funds disbursed to about 4,100 Emiratis in Dubai who are registered with the CDA,” explained Al Tayer.

A spokesperson from Dubai Islamic Bank said, “This is the third time we are partnering with the CDA to provide a share of the Zakat amounts to the most vulnerable members of the community through the Social Solidarity Fund. We commend the authority’s effort to ensure that these support funds reach the right beneficiaries that need the utmost financial assistance.”