Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway

A delivery rider in Dubai is being hailed as a hero for helping out a family as their vehicle ran out of petrol.

Pizza Hut UAE posted a video on Instagram that shows the delivery rider, Mohammed Ahmed Ali Tariq, being honoured.

"We are celebrating one of our heroes, thank you Mohammed Ahmed Ali Tariq for being such a great part of our community," the pizza chain posted.

Amna Irfan, a blogger who goes by the handle uaefamily_explorers, had posted about Tariq’s generous assistance. The family, including three children, was stranded “somewhere near Jebel Ali free zone” after their vehicle ran out of petrol.

They apparently could not get through to their recovery service. Tariq approached the family and offered to help.

He insisted that they pay him only the cost of the petrol after he bought it.

“It was touching (and) we felt blessed as we were travelling with three kids … It was the most inspiring thing (that) happened to us today and can't thank him enough,” the blogger posted.

Delivery riders inspiring Dubai with their kindness is not new. In July this year, Mohammed Hassan, a Talabat rider, waited for a customer till she returned to make sure that the baby he heard crying inside an apartment was safe.