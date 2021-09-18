Dubai Culture resumes official working hours at public libraries

The Dubai Public Library branches will be open from 8am to 8pm, Saturday to Thursday

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) will resume its official working hours across all Dubai Public Library branches from 8am to 8pm, Saturday to Thursday, starting today, September 18.

“This decision comes in line with the UAE’s directions to return to normal life, considering the continued application of all precautionary and preventive measures to ensure a safe experience for library members,” said a statement from Dubai Culture.

The decision also comes as part of the preparations to welcome visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest international exhibition that will launch in early October.

Previously, the Dubai Public Library branches were open from 10am to 5pm, Saturday to Thursday.

Dubai Culture manages the Dubai Public Library’s network of branches, which includes Al Mankhool, Al Safa Art and Design, Al Rashidiya, Umm Suqeim, Hatta, Hor Al Anz and Al Twar.